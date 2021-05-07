Earnings Update: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.2% to US$25.28 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$1.2b and statutory earnings per share of US$0.44 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Western Union is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:WU Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Western Union from 19 analysts is for revenues of US$5.12b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 5.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 14% to US$2.08. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.05 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$26.05, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Western Union analyst has a price target of US$32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$21.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Western Union's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 7.4% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 2.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. Although Western Union's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Western Union going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Western Union .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.