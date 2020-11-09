Earnings Update: T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.8% to US$1.23 in the past week. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$5.2m beating forecasts by 9.5%. Statutory losses of US$0.08 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:TTOO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for T2 Biosystems from four analysts is for revenues of US$41.7m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 211% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 55% to US$0.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$36.4m and losses of US$0.30 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$3.15, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on T2 Biosystems, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.00 and the most bearish at US$2.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that T2 Biosystems' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 211% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 27%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that T2 Biosystems is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$3.15, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on T2 Biosystems. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for T2 Biosystems going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - T2 Biosystems has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

