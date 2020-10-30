Earnings Update: Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 5.3% better than analyst forecasts at US$402m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$1.07 per share, were 5.3% smaller than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:SAVE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Spirit Airlines are now predicting revenues of US$2.85b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Spirit Airlines is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.44 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.73 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$19.23, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Spirit Airlines, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$29.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Spirit Airlines' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 29% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Spirit Airlines is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$19.23, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Spirit Airlines. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Spirit Airlines going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Spirit Airlines (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

