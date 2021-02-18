Earnings Update: Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues came in at US$1.3b, in line with expectations, while statutory losses per share were substantially higher than expected, at US$4.42 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Sabre after the latest results. NasdaqGS:SABR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Following the latest results, Sabre's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.67b in 2021. This would be a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 34% to US$2.94. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.41b and losses of US$1.03 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target lifted 28% to US$12.87, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Sabre, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.20 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Sabre's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 25%, well above its historical decline of 3.0% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% per year. Not only are Sabre's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Sabre. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Sabre's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Sabre. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Sabre going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sabre (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

