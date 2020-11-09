Earnings Update: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$84m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$1.10 some 62% larger than what the analysts had predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:RLJ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from RLJ Lodging Trust's nine analysts is for revenues of US$823.8m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 31% to US$1.28. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$830.7m and US$1.29 per share in losses.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$10.55, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on RLJ Lodging Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the RLJ Lodging Trust's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that RLJ Lodging Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.4%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$10.55, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for RLJ Lodging Trust going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

