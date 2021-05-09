Earnings Update: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Investors in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.6% to close at US$30.67 following the release of its first-quarter results. Reynolds Consumer Products reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$757m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.77, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:REYN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Reynolds Consumer Products' six analysts is for revenues of US$3.47b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 5.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 4.6% to US$1.87 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.09 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Reynolds Consumer Products after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a substantial drop in per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$36.11, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Reynolds Consumer Products at US$44.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$32.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Reynolds Consumer Products shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 7.3% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 6.2% annual growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.6% per year. So although Reynolds Consumer Products is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Reynolds Consumer Products. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$36.11, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Reynolds Consumer Products that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.