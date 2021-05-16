Earnings Update: Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares plunged 28% in the week since its latest annual results, closing yesterday at US$29.44. Revenues of US$1.7b were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$1.40, some 16% smaller than was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:PLT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Plantronics from six analysts is for revenues of US$1.82b in 2022 which, if met, would be an okay 5.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Plantronics is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.61 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.82b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.46 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$46.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Plantronics analyst has a price target of US$56.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Plantronics shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Plantronics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 5.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Plantronics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Plantronics following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Plantronics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Plantronics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Plantronics that you need to be mindful of.

