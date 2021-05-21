Earnings Update: Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

As you might know, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$16m exceeding analyst forecasts by 525%, and statutory losses of US$0.07 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqCM:PIRS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$22.0m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 30% reduction in Pieris Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.90 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$29.7m and losses of US$0.69 per share in 2021. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 17% to US$7.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Pieris Pharmaceuticals' valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$9.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 38% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 34% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Pieris Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Pieris Pharmaceuticals. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Pieris Pharmaceuticals' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Pieris Pharmaceuticals that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.