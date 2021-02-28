Earnings Update: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Just Reported Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares plunged 20% in the week since its latest yearly results, closing yesterday at US$30.83. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$79m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$1.20 per share, some 3.7% larger than the analysts were predicting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:PSNL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Personalis' eight analysts is for revenues of US$84.6m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 36% to US$1.63 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$82.9m and US$1.48 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Personalis even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a notable increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$42.00, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Personalis at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$38.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Personalis is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Personalis' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 7.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 40% over the past three years. Compare this to the 56 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Personalis' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Personalis. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Personalis will grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$42.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Personalis going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Personalis that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.