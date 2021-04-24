Earnings Update: NorthWestern Corporation Beat Earnings And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts For This Year

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 7.1% to hit US$401m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.24, some 7.2% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:NWE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from NorthWestern's four analysts is for revenues of US$1.31b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 3.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 5.7% to US$3.50. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.29b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.52 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$68.25. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic NorthWestern analyst has a price target of US$79.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$62.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that NorthWestern is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that NorthWestern is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 4.5% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.3% annually. So it looks like NorthWestern is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$68.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple NorthWestern analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for NorthWestern (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

