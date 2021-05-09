Earnings Update: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Investors in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.4% to close at US$198 following the release of its full-year results. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$238b and statutory losses were US$28.26 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:MCK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Following the latest results, McKesson's 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$250.5b in 2022. This would be a modest 5.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. McKesson is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$17.32 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$250.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$16.83 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$219, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on McKesson, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$257 and the most bearish at US$190 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of McKesson'shistorical trends, as the 5.1% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 4.6% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 6.8% annually. So although McKesson is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around McKesson's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that McKesson's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$219, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple McKesson analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for McKesson that you should be aware of.

