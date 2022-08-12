Earnings Update: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) just released its latest second-quarter report and things are not looking great. It definitely looks like a negative result overall with revenues falling 16% short of analyst estimates at US$25m. Statutory losses were US$1.75 per share, 344% bigger than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqCM:MARA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Following the latest results, Marathon Digital Holdings' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$197.6m in 2022. This would be a credible 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$2.08 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$244.4m and losses of US$0.53 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$18.50, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Marathon Digital Holdings analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Marathon Digital Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 9.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 90% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Marathon Digital Holdings.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Marathon Digital Holdings. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$18.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Marathon Digital Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

