Earnings Update: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Just Reported Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.4% to US$76.83 in the past week. Lamb Weston Holdings reported US$896m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.66 beat expectations, being 4.8% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:LW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Lamb Weston Holdings' six analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$3.53b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.7% to US$2.41. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.54b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.38 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$79.88, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Lamb Weston Holdings analyst has a price target of US$89.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$59.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Lamb Weston Holdings shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Lamb Weston Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Lamb Weston Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Lamb Weston Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

