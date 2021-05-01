Earnings Update: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Beat Earnings And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts For This Year

A week ago, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$4.2b arriving 6.2% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$7.82, 5.5% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:LH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 13 analysts covering Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, is for revenues of US$14.6b in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 4.5% reduction in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 31% to US$18.84 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$17.86 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$279, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings at US$300 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$243. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.9% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.1% per year. It's pretty clear that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$279, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.