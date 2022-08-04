Earnings Update: Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) Just Reported Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

As you might know, Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) recently reported its second-quarter numbers. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$115m in sales arriving 3.4% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.09, some 2.4% below consensus predictions. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:INST Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

Following the latest results, Instructure Holdings' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$467.3m in 2022. This would be a credible 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 35% to US$0.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$464.2m and losses of US$0.24 per share in 2022.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$30.25, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Instructure Holdings analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Instructure Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 9.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 22% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Instructure Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Instructure Holdings that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.