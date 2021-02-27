Earnings Update: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) just released its latest full-year results and things are looking bullish. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$115m beating forecasts by 3.7%. Statutory losses of US$2.19 per share were 3.7% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:INSP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Inspire Medical Systems' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$186.8m in 2021, which would reflect a major 62% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 6.0% to US$2.06 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$171.6m and US$2.27 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Inspire Medical Systems 25% to US$246on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Inspire Medical Systems at US$285 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$135. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Inspire Medical Systems' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 62% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 37%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 18% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Inspire Medical Systems is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Inspire Medical Systems analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Inspire Medical Systems you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.