Earnings Update: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

It's been a good week for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 5.8% to US$16.71. Revenues came in at US$889k, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.51 per share, roughly in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Inhibrx after the latest results. NasdaqGM:INBX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from twin analysts covering Inhibrx is for revenues of US$3.30m in 2021, implying a substantial 74% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$2.35. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$3.70m and US$2.64 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated losses the business will incur.

There was no major change to the US$40.50average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Inhibrx's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 84% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 90% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Inhibrx is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$40.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Inhibrx (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.