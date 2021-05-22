Earnings Update: Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) missed earnings with its latest first-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of €7.7m missing analyst predictions by 5.4%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of €0.35 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqCM:IMTX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 22nd 2021

Following the latest results, Immatics' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of €33.2m in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 5.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 70% to €1.30. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €32.5m and €1.27 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Immatics after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$23.60, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Immatics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Immatics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Immatics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 6.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 45% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Immatics is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Immatics. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Immatics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Immatics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Immatics that you need to be mindful of.

