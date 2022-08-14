Earnings Update: Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) just released its latest second-quarter report and things are not looking great. Earnings missed the mark badly, with revenues of US$382k falling 90% short of expectations. Losses correspondingly increased, with a US$0.57 per-share statutory loss some 17% larger than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGM:IKNA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering Ikena Oncology is for revenues of US$15.9m in 2022, implying a concerning 43% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.89 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$29.9m and losses of US$1.55 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target fell 5.2% to US$24.33, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Ikena Oncology's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Ikena Oncology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$20.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 67% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 180% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Ikena Oncology is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

