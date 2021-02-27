Earnings Update: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Shareholders of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$11.12 following its latest annual results. Despite revenues of US$174m falling 6.2% short of expectations, statutory losses of US$4.93 per share were well contained, and in line with analyst models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Hersha Hospitality Trust after the latest results. NYSE:HT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Hersha Hospitality Trust from six analysts is for revenues of US$256.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 48% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 29% to US$3.51. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$286.7m and US$2.91 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The analysts lifted their price target 6.1% to US$9.55, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Hersha Hospitality Trust analyst has a price target of US$21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Hersha Hospitality Trust is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 48%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 5.1% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.6% per year. So it looks like Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Hersha Hospitality Trust. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Hersha Hospitality Trust (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

