Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target To US$430

It's been a good week for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 5.7% to US$444. W.W. Grainger reported US$3.1b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.48 beat expectations, being 4.1% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:GWW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from W.W. Grainger's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$12.6b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 35% to US$19.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$12.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$18.56 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on W.W. Grainger's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 6.3% to US$430, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic W.W. Grainger analyst has a price target of US$500 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$301. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting W.W. Grainger's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.7% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that W.W. Grainger is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards W.W. Grainger following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for W.W. Grainger going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for W.W. Grainger that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.