Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target To US$44.00

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 28% over the past week following The ExOne Company's (NASDAQ:XONE) latest full-year results. ExOne reported revenues of US$59m, in line with expectations, but it unfortunately also reported (statutory) losses of US$0.86 per share, which were slightly larger than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:XONE Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Following the latest results, ExOne's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$69.4m in 2021. This would be a solid 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 42% to US$0.50. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$68.3m and US$0.47 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a modest increase to its losses per share forecasts.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 16% to US$44.00, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on ExOne, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$59.00 and the most bearish at US$29.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting ExOne's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ExOne is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at ExOne. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ExOne going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that ExOne is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.