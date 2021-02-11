Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target To US$31.00

Last week, you might have seen that The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.4% to US$29.67 in the past week. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$1.1b, while statutory losses ballooned to US$2.46 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CHEF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Chefs' Warehouse's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.39b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 88% to US$0.29. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.36b and US$0.22 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target rose 11% to US$31.00, even thoughthe analysts have been updating their forecasts to show higher revenues and higher forecast losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Chefs' Warehouse at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Chefs' Warehouse's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.8% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Chefs' Warehouse to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Chefs' Warehouse. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Chefs' Warehouse going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Chefs' Warehouse (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.