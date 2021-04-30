Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target To US$60.25

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$627m leading estimates by 4.2%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.03 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CAKE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cheesecake Factory from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$2.65b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 33% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Cheesecake Factory forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.26 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.65b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.29 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 9.9% to US$60.25, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Cheesecake Factory analyst has a price target of US$67.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Cheesecake Factory's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 46% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.3% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% annually. So it looks like Cheesecake Factory is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cheesecake Factory. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Cheesecake Factory going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Cheesecake Factory (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

