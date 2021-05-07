Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Price Target To US$52.00

Shareholders might have noticed that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.8% to US$43.23 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$458m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Sykes Enterprises surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.63 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SYKE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following the latest results, Sykes Enterprises' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.85b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 5.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 60% to US$2.71. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.74 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 9.5% to US$52.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Sykes Enterprises, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$48.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Sykes Enterprises' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.1% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.2% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 14% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Sykes Enterprises is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Sykes Enterprises. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Sykes Enterprises going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sykes Enterprises , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

