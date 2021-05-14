Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Price Target To US$8.00

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.0% to US$2.30 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$8.4m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.18 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SBBP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Strongbridge Biopharma are now predicting revenues of US$36.2m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 28% to US$0.52. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$36.3m and losses of US$0.52 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target rose 5.3% to US$8.00, with the analysts increasing their valuations as the business executes in line with forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Strongbridge Biopharma, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Strongbridge Biopharma's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 30% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.8% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Strongbridge Biopharma is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Strongbridge Biopharma going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Strongbridge Biopharma that you should be aware of.

