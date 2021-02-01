Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Price Target To US$5.00

It's been a sad week for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$2.10 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. The result was fairly weak overall, with revenues of ₹6.3b being 6.6% less than what the analyst had been modelling. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:SIFY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sify Technologies' solitary analyst is for revenues of ₹29.5b in 2022, which would reflect a major 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 80% to ₹7.29. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of ₹28.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹6.56 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analyst upgrading revenues and making a decent improvement in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analyst has lifted their price target 25% to US$5.00per share.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Sify Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 27% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.7%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Sify Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Sify Technologies following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Sify Technologies going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Sify Technologies that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.