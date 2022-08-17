Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Price Target To US$12.00

The analyst might have been a bit too bullish on Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$4.3m missing forecasts by 44%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.26 some 225% below prior forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on Pioneer Power Solutions after the latest results. NasdaqCM:PPSI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Following the latest results, Pioneer Power Solutions' sole analyst are now forecasting revenues of US$40.8m in 2022. This would be a huge 96% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 33% to US$0.23. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$40.8m and US$0.23 per share in losses.

The average price target fell 45% to US$12.00, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analyst, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Pioneer Power Solutions is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 284% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 45% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 13% annually. So it looks like Pioneer Power Solutions is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Pioneer Power Solutions that you need to take into consideration.

