Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Price Target To US$316

Shareholders of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$281 following its latest first-quarter results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 90% toUS$0.97 per share. Revenues of US$946m did beat expectations by 2.7%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:PANW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Following the latest results, Palo Alto Networks' 35 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.10b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.98 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.02b and losses of US$1.88 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Palo Alto Networks even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 6.2% to US$316, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Palo Alto Networks analyst has a price target of US$370 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$270. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Palo Alto Networks shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Palo Alto Networks' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 15% increase next year well below the historical 23%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 417 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Palo Alto Networks is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Palo Alto Networks. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Palo Alto Networks going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Palo Alto Networks is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

