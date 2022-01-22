Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target To US$35.33

There's been a notable change in appetite for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 11% to US$27.04. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$540m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.9% to hit US$2.81 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:OFG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from OFG Bancorp's three analysts is for revenues of US$552.9m in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 2.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 4.8% to US$2.78 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$542.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.80 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 8.2% to US$35.33despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of OFG Bancorp's earnings by assigning a price premium. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on OFG Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$36.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that OFG Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that OFG Bancorp is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that OFG Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

