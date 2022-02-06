Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Price Target To US$41.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasts think of the company following this report. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$51m were in line with what the analyst predicted, National Bankshares surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.28 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqCM:NKSH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Following last week's earnings report, National Bankshares' solitary analyst are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$50.5m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 11% to US$2.99 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$49.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.83 in 2022. The analyst seem to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analyst has been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 14% to US$41.00.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that National Bankshares' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around National Bankshares' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analyst also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that National Bankshares' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for National Bankshares you should be aware of.

