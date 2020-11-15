Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target To US$27.80

It's been a good week for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 8.4% to US$26.52. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$3.0b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.24 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Meritor is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MTOR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Meritor's three analysts is for revenues of US$3.35b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 52% to US$1.78 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.60 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the substantial gain in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 7.8% to US$27.80, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Meritor, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Meritor's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.3% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Meritor to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Meritor following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Meritor going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Meritor is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

