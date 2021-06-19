Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Price Target To US$50.00

It's been a mediocre week for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) shareholders, with the stock dropping 15% to US$36.79 in the week since its latest yearly results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.7b were in line with what the analysts predicted, La-Z-Boy surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.30 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:LZB Earnings and Revenue Growth June 19th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering La-Z-Boy are now predicting revenues of US$2.06b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 27% to US$2.93. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.90b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.92 in 2022. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small increase to revenue estimates.

The analysts increased their price target 5.3% to US$50.00, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for La-Z-Boy's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on La-Z-Boy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$54.00 and the most bearish at US$46.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting La-Z-Boy is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting La-Z-Boy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that La-Z-Boy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for La-Z-Boy going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for La-Z-Boy that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.