Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target To US$49.89

A week ago, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$23m beating forecasts by 2.5%. Statutory losses of US$3.23 per share were 2.5% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ITCI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Following the latest results, Intra-Cellular Therapies' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$108.9m in 2021. This would be a major 378% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$3.31. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$111.9m and losses of US$3.31 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target rose 5.6% to US$49.89, seeming to imply that weaker revenue sentiment is not expected to have a major impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Intra-Cellular Therapies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$81.00 and the most bearish at US$38.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Intra-Cellular Therapies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 90% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Intra-Cellular Therapies is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Intra-Cellular Therapies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Intra-Cellular Therapies analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

