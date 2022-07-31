Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) Price Target To US$29.00

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 21% over the past week following Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTZ) latest quarterly results. Hertz Global Holdings reported US$2.3b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.13 beat expectations, being 4.4% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:HTZ Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Hertz Global Holdings from five analysts is for revenues of US$9.17b in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 56% to US$5.47. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.76 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the great increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.1% to US$29.00. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Hertz Global Holdings analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Hertz Global Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Hertz Global Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 21% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 7.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.1% per year. Not only are Hertz Global Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Hertz Global Holdings following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Hertz Global Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Hertz Global Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Hertz Global Holdings , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

