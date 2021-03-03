Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Price Target To US$15.50

Investors in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.7% to close at US$11.92 following the release of its full-year results. Overall the results were a little better than the analysts were expecting, with revenues beating forecasts by 2.6%to hit US$151m. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Hemisphere Media Group after the latest results. NasdaqGM:HMTV Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Following the latest results, Hemisphere Media Group's twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$157.8m in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 4.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Hemisphere Media Group is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.32 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$153.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.28 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$15.50per share.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hemisphere Media Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.3% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Hemisphere Media Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Hemisphere Media Group following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Hemisphere Media Group going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Hemisphere Media Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

