Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Price Target To US$26.22

There's been a major selloff in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares in the week since it released its full-year report, with the stock down 21% to US$18.25. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at CN¥424m, statutory losses exploded to CN¥50.78 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:GTH Earnings and Revenue Growth March 27th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Genetron Holdings are now predicting revenues of CN¥619.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 46% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 97% to CN¥1.62. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CN¥631.4m and CN¥1.62 per share in losses.

The consensus price target rose 8.0% to US$26.22, with the analysts increasing their valuations as the business executes in line with forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Genetron Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$20.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Genetron Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 46% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 34% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Genetron Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Genetron Holdings analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genetron Holdings you should be aware of.

