Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target To US$25.20

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. First Foundation reported US$245m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.88 beat expectations, being 3.0% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:FFWM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from First Foundation's five analysts is for revenues of US$266.0m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 8.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 6.9% to US$2.02. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$255.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for First Foundation 12% to US$25.20on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic First Foundation analyst has a price target of US$26.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the First Foundation's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that First Foundation's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 19% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while First Foundation's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards First Foundation following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for First Foundation going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for First Foundation that you should be aware of.

