Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target To US$80.00

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. ExlService Holdings reported US$241m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.76 beat expectations, being 3.4% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on ExlService Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:EXLS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ExlService Holdings' nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.03b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 19% to US$2.71. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.52 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on ExlService Holdings' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 5.1% to US$80.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ExlService Holdings at US$90.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$71.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting ExlService Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that ExlService Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.9% increase next year well below the historical 11%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that ExlService Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ExlService Holdings following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ExlService Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for ExlService Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the ExlService Holdings Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

