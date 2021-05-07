Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Price Target To US$92.73

It's been a good week for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 9.6% to US$83.70. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$69b and statutory earnings per share of US$5.46 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that CVS Health is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on CVS Health after the latest results. NYSE:CVS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

After the latest results, the 21 analysts covering CVS Health are now predicting revenues of US$281.4b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 4.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 12% to US$6.32. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$279.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.09 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.1% to US$92.73, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CVS Health at US$102 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$81.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that CVS Health's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 11% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than CVS Health.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around CVS Health's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that CVS Health's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple CVS Health analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for CVS Health that we have uncovered.

