Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Price Target To US$50.00

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.3% to US$43.97 in the week after its latest yearly results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$230m coming in 3.0% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$4.94, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:CTBI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from twin analysts covering Community Trust Bancorp is for revenues of US$214.5m in 2022, implying a discernible 6.7% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 24% to US$3.76 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$211.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.66 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 14% to US$50.00.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 6.7% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Community Trust Bancorp is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Community Trust Bancorp following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Community Trust Bancorp going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Community Trust Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.