Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Price Target To US$9.00

It's been a good week for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.6% to US$4.39. Chembio Diagnostics beat revenue forecasts by a solid 16%, hitting US$32m. Statutory losses also increased, with a per-share loss of US$1.34, slightly larger than what the analysts wereexpecting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Chembio Diagnostics after the latest results. NasdaqCM:CEMI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Chembio Diagnostics' three analysts is for revenues of US$35.8m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 31% to US$0.93. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$35.8m and US$0.93 per share in losses.

The average price target fell 44% to US$9.00, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Chembio Diagnostics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 12% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.0% per year. So although Chembio Diagnostics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Chembio Diagnostics going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Chembio Diagnostics you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

