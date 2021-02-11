Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Price Target To US$14.50

There's been a major selloff in Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with the stock down 23% to US$9.03. Capstone Turbine beat revenue forecasts by a solid 11%, hitting US$21m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching US$0.69, some 156% bigger than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:CPST Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Capstone Turbine are now predicting revenues of US$79.8m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 59% to US$0.79. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$83.3m and losses of US$0.73 per share in 2022. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a moderate increase in to its losses per share forecasts.

The analysts lifted their price target 55% to US$14.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Capstone Turbine analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Capstone Turbine is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Capstone Turbine's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 30%, well above its historical decline of 4.4% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 11% next year. Not only are Capstone Turbine's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Capstone Turbine. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Capstone Turbine going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

