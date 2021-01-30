Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Price Target To US$96.64

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) defied analyst predictions to release its yearly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$4.3b arriving 2.6% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$4.68, 4.0% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Brunswick's 13 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.86b in 2021. This would be a solid 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 28% to US$6.06. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.99 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 13% to US$96.64. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Brunswick analyst has a price target of US$105 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$72.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Brunswick is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 12%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.6% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% per year. Although Brunswick's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Brunswick going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Brunswick that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.