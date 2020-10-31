Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Price Target To US$5.05

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$45m leading estimates by 5.6%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.55 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BHR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Braemar Hotels & Resorts' four analysts is for revenues of US$343.3m in 2021, which would reflect a major 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.75 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$338.3m and losses of US$1.53 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Braemar Hotels & Resorts even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

Although the analysts are now forecasting higher losses, the average price target rose 13% to US$4.45, which could indicate that these losses are expected to be "one-off", or are not anticipated to have a longer-term impact on the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Braemar Hotels & Resorts at US$9.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.25. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Braemar Hotels & Resorts' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 24% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Braemar Hotels & Resorts is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Braemar Hotels & Resorts that you need to take into consideration.

