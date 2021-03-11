Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Price Target To US$9.50

The investors in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.'s (NYSE:BNED) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 31% to US$8.96 in the week following its third-quarter results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 153% toUS$0.96 per share. Revenues of US$412m did beat expectations by 3.6%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:BNED Earnings and Revenue Growth March 12th 2021

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Barnes & Noble Education are now predicting revenues of US$1.71b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 82% to US$0.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.78b and losses of US$0.10 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Barnes & Noble Education after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target lifted 73% to US$9.50, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Barnes & Noble Education's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Barnes & Noble Education's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 13% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.4% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So it looks like Barnes & Noble Education is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Barnes & Noble Education. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Barnes & Noble Education. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Barnes & Noble Education going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Barnes & Noble Education (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.