Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target To US$175

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 10.0% better than analyst forecasts at US$128m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.15 per share, were 10.0% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:AVLR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Avalara are now predicting revenues of US$610.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 32% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.86 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$577.0m and losses of US$0.75 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Avalara even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

The average price target rose 13% to US$175, even thoughthe analysts have been updating their forecasts to show higher revenues and higher forecast losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Avalara analyst has a price target of US$200 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$150. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Avalara's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 32% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 25% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Avalara to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Avalara. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Avalara going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Avalara (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

