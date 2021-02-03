Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target To US$125

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of CN¥8.7b and statutory earnings per share of CN¥28.67 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Autohome is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Autohome after the latest results. NYSE:ATHM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Autohome's 14 analysts is for revenues of CN¥9.81b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 11% to CN¥31.80. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥9.53b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥31.57 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a slight bump in to revenue forecasts.

The analysts increased their price target 16% to US$125, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Autohome's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Autohome, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$93.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Autohome'shistorical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 14% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 14% next year. So although Autohome is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Autohome will grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

