Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target To US$7.00

As you might know, Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Sales crushed expectations at US$110m, beating expectations by 21%. Arlo Technologies reported a statutory loss of US$0.22 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ARLO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Arlo Technologies are now predicting revenues of US$411.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$1.02. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$427.3m and losses of US$1.16 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, Arlo Technologies'future looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target rose 59% to US$7.00, with the analysts increasingly optimistic about shrinking losses, despite the expected decline in sales. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arlo Technologies at US$8.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Arlo Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 14%, well above its historical decline of 8.7% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.6% per year. So it looks like Arlo Technologies is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Arlo Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Arlo Technologies analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Arlo Technologies that you should be aware of.

