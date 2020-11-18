Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target To US$35.14

It's been a good week for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 3.1% to US$33.97. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$13b, statutory losses exploded to US$1.83 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ARMK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Following the latest results, Aramark's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$13.1b in 2021. This would be an okay 2.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share statutory losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.65 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$13.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.039 in 2021. The analysts have made an abrupt about-face on Aramark, administering a small dip in to revenue forecasts and slashing the earnings outlook from a profit to loss.

The average price target lifted 13% to US$35.14, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Aramark analyst has a price target of US$42.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Aramark shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Aramark's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 2.4% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.5%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 24% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Aramark is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting Aramark to become unprofitable next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Aramark analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aramark (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

